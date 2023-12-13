Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies age 61

Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died at the age of 61, his publicist confirmed.

The two-time Emmy winning actor starred as Captain Raymond Holt in US comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andy Samberg, playing New York police officers in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct.

It first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

Braugher received an Emmy Award in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series following his role as Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life On The Street.

He later won an Emmy Award for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a mini-series for his starring role in Thief, where he played professional burglar Nick Atwater.