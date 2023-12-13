Boy accused of ‘frenzied’ stabbing of Brianna Ghey blames co-accused for murder

A boy accused of the “frenzied” stabbing of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey said his hunting knife was used to kill her but that his co-accused had carried out the murder.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with the knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder and are blaming each other for Brianna’s death, a jury at Manchester Crown Court heard. Neither can be named due to their ages.

Brianna Ghey was attacked in Linear Park in Culcheth in February (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)

Boy Y began giving his evidence on day 13 of the trial, in highly unusual circumstances, typing on a keyboard, sat behind a desk in a sideroom of the courtroom with his answers spoken by an intermediary sat beside him, and watched by the jury in the courtroom by videolink.

His words also appeared on a screen as they were typed out.

Jurors have been told boy Y has “gradually stopped speaking” to anyone apart from his mother following his arrest and had been diagnosed with selective mutism, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

Boy Y confirmed to his barrister Richard Littler KC that he had passed eight GCSEs, was self-teaching himself A-levels and wanted to study microbiology at university.

The trial was being held at Manchester Crown Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

His father, a manager in industry, and mother, who works in the creative industries, were both sat in court listening to his evidence.

Jurors have heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

Both defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and death and had discussed a “kill list” of other children to harm and a “murder plan” on how to kill Brianna, jurors heard.

Girl X has said this was just a “dark fantasy” and boy Y said he never thought it was serious.

But while at the park, both claim Brianna was suddenly stabbed by the other.

Mr Littler asked boy Y: “Did you stab Brianna?”

“No,” boy Y replied.

Boy Y said he saw his co-accused doing the stabbing using his own knife, which girl Y had asked him to bring to the park.

Mr Littler said: “Was there a plan to stab Brianna?”

Boy Y said: “Girl X had a plan to stab Brianna, I did not.”

He said he did not take her plan seriously as she was “always talking about murder and nothing happens”.

Boy Y denied any animosity towards Brianna because she was transgender.

He said he gave the knife to girl X, who put it in her waistband, before Brianna arrived in Culcheth and the three walked to the park.

Boy Y said: “I didn’t think she would try to seriously harm anyone.”

He said that in the park, Brianna and girl X had sat on a bench while he was “admiring the trees”.

A crumpled, handwritten note of an alleged ‘murder plan’ to kill Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police/PA)

He said he then went to relieve himself behind a nearby tree, before hearing clothes rustling, a thud and a “puncturing” sound.

Mr Littler continued: “Did you look to see what the sound might be?”

Boy Y replied: “I saw girl X stabbing BG (Brianna Ghey). She was on the floor.

“At least three times, however I wasn’t trying to count.”

Mr Littler continued: “How were you feeling at this stage?”

Boy Y replied: “I hadn’t registered how I was feeling so I do not know. I stood still.”

He told the court he walked towards Brianna and saw blood, which was “everywhere” on the floor and around the victim.

He said he put his hands on Brianna to see what had happened and got “lots” of blood on them.

Dog walkers then came upon the scene and girl X told him “we’ve got to run”.

Boy Y said he asked why girl X had stabbed Brianna and was told, “she had tried to get me to break up with my boyfriend and that is unforgivable”.

He said that while leaving the park, she handed him back the knife, which the jury has previously heard was later found by police in his bedroom with his DNA on the handle and Brianna’s blood on the blade. His clothes and trainers were also blood stained. No blood was found on the clothes of girl Y.

Mr Littler continued: “Were you happy or sad at this stage?”

Boy Y replied: “I wasn’t happy, I wouldn’t say sad either from what I perceive as sad, as I think that I was dazed by the event.”

He said he could not tell his parents what happened, due to his autism and “not being able to express myself easily”.

The court heard he carried out an internet search on information for victims and witnesses.

He said: “I was searching because I was planning on telling the police, I just didn’t know how.”

Floral tributes were left at Linear Park (Jason Roberts/PA)

He told officers “I can explain” when he was arrested because he was planning on telling them, he said.

Mr Littler asked why he did not tell them girl X had used his knife.

He said: “I was scared of being told off by the police.”

He said he did not want to hurt Brianna and did not think that girl X would hurt her.

He added: “I did not encourage or want girl X to hurt anyone with the knife.”

The trial continues.