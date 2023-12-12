Jury retires to consider verdict in Caroline Glachan murder trial

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of three people accused of murdering a teenager in Scotland 27 years ago.

The group of 15 must decide whether to convict or acquit any, or all three, over the death of Caroline Glachan in West Dunbartonshire.

Robert O’Brien, 45; and Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand, both 44; deny murdering the 14-year-old on August 25 1996 at the river Leven.

A trial at the High Court in Glasgow has heard 10 days of evidence from various witnesses including friends of Caroline.

The trial is taking place at the High Court in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)

Prosecutors allege the three accused arranged to meet the teenager at a bridge near a towpath beside the river between Renton and Bonhill.

They are then alleged to have assaulted the 14-year-old, shouted and sworn at her and repeatedly kicked and punched her on the head and body.

It is claimed the trio threw bricks or “similar instruments” causing blunt force injuries to her head and body, before pushing or causing her to fall into the river, and ultimately murdering her.

They all deny the charge and have lodged a special defence of alibi.

The court on Tuesday morning heard from trial judge Lord Braid that Advocate Depute Alex Prentice KC previously urged the jury to convict all three of the accused of the teenager’s murder in his summing up of the Crown’s case on Monday.

Mr Prentice was said to have argued that evidence given by a boy named Archie Wilson, who was then four-and-a-half years old, during the two-week trial was “pivotal” to the case.

The court heard the boy’s mother gave evidence that he had been taken to the river the night Caroline was allegedly murdered and witnessed her being assaulted and falling into the water.

Lord Braid sent the jury out to consider its verdict on Tuesday.