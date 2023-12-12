General Sir Roly Walker to become new head of the army

A former special forces officer has been appointed as the new head of the army.

General Sir Roly Walker will take over as the Chief of the General Staff (CGS) from June 2024.

His lengthy military career began with the Irish Guards in 1993, then involved service with the SAS from 1997.

He commanded the Grenadier Guards from 2009 and is currently Deputy Chief of Defence Staff.

His service record has included deployments in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He will replace General Sir Patrick Sanders as the CGS.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Roly’s wealth of operational experience and previous appointments make him very well suited to lead the British Army as we continue to modernise our armed forces to meet the threats and challenges in a more contested and dangerous world.”

Sir Roly said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the next Chief of the General Staff.

“It has always been a tremendous honour to lead our nation’s soldiers, so the chance to serve them once again, and in this role, is the highest of privileges.”