Thousands of pounds raised for seven-year-old’s funeral after Folkestone crash

Hundreds of people have donated towards the funeral of a seven-year-old boy who was killed in a crash in Folkestone.

A GoFundMe page set up by the parents of William Brown has raised more than £16,000 so far.

Kent Police is appealing for information after the incident happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, December 6, on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

Two vehicles – a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car – were involved and the van left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

William was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit while trying to collect his football, according to his father, William Brown Sr.

On the GoFundMe page, William’s mother, Laura Brown, said: “Words cannot express the unimaginable grief we feel as a family and the debilitating lives we now need to endure without his joyous presence.

“This funding page has the sole purpose of giving William the send off he deserves with any remaining funds to go to St Eanswythe’s Church, a place so dear to William’s heart.”

She said his service will be held at the Folkestone-based church – a place he “absolutely loved.”

Ms Brown added: “He was child of God and he spent nearly every day after school in that graveyard. He would spend his time collecting conkers, foraging for wild garlic or generally digging, something that he loved.

“Whilst this tragedy is incomprehensible to us all we need to do what William always did, see the positive. That positive is that we are so grateful for the seven glorious years we had with him. It was nothing but a privilege.”

The fundraiser has received donations from more than 700 people totalling more than £16,300.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Dymchurch on December 7 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of the crash and perverting the course of justice.

He was later released on bail until March 6 as officers continue their investigations.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Kent Police using reference MM/DGC/130/23.