Families and friends welcome aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales home

More than 2,000 families and friends have lined the jetty to welcome home loved ones aboard Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, as it returned from a three-month deployment to the US.

The £3 billion warship carried out flight trials with the US Marine Corps and F-35B stealth fighter jets.

The carrier returned to Portsmouth Naval Base where about 2,600 people waited at the jetty, many waving flags and holding banners as they welcomed the crew home.

The ship’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, from Kingsbridge, Devon, was met by his wife Clara and sons Ben, two, William, eight, and Oliver, 10.

Captain Richard Hewitt, commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, is greeted by his wife Clara and their sons Oliver, William and Ben (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mrs Hewitt said: “All of the families have missed them and we are really proud of all that they have achieved. We all worked hard in the UK to get them away.”

Oliver said: “I’m happy, emotional and proud.”

William said: “It’s really inspirational.”

Capt Hewitt said: “It’s great to be back after a hugely-successful deployment.

“During the past three and a half months we have pushed the boundaries of naval aviation, worked hand in hand with our US partners and ensured the continued advancement of Queen Elizabeth class aviation.

“I am immensely proud of all on board who have been nothing short of brilliant. My particular thanks go to all those who have supported us from home.”

Petty Officer Nicholas Baker holds his daughter Amelia-Rose (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Petty Officer Nicholas Baker, 32, from Derby, was met by his fiancee Rebecca Randle and their daughter Amelia-Rose, who turns two next week.

He said: “It feels amazing seeing the family and perfect timing with Amelia-Rose’s birthday and Christmas coming up.”

Ms Randle said: “It’s great to have him home, my cheeks are already hurting because I’ve been smiling so much.”

Able seaman (AB) Lucy Phillips, 21, from Waltham Abbey, east London, and AB Luke Gorst, 22, from Chester, Cheshire, said they were planning celebrations after becoming engaged in Jacksonville, Florida, during the deployment.

They were met ashore by their families including AB Gorst’s nine-week old foster sister Heidi.

AB Gorst said: “Popping the question was one of the scariest things. I only told a select few on board before but the ring was burning a hole in my pocket and I wanted to do it, I just had to find the perfect moment.”

AB Lucy Phillips (right) and her fiance AB Luke Gorst meet family after returning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

AB Phillips said: “The girls organised a do on board and everyone congratulated me, the planning starts now.

“It’s amazing to be back, it’s been a long time coming.”

The ship also carried out trials with small pilotless drones which could take the place of helicopters delivering supplies to a task group, and with larger crewless aircraft used for long-range surveillance or strike missions.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The carrier’s flight deck, which has never been busier, has also frequently hosted US Marine Corps Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and a series of gunships and general purpose helicopters to maximise the ability of the two allies’ military forces to operate seamlessly together.

“The ship has also welcomed a string of VIP guests, from senior British and US naval officers to the Japanese navy, which is about to operate F-35s at sea, while the ship’s company took part in formal ceremonies including a joint remembrance service to mark Armistice Day.”

HMS Prince of Wales will now undergo maintenance before carrying out further training exercises before its first carrier strike group deployment in 2025.