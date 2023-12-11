Boy, six, wins Big Issue cover competition

A six-year-old boy has won this year’s competition to design the Christmas front cover of the Big Issue magazine.

Arnold Sam from Epsom, Surrey, was praised by judges for his drawing of a “bright and beaming” Christmas tree alongside a happy, jumping-for-joy Santa.

This year’s competition, which had a ‘welcome’ theme, attracted hundreds of entries from children and schools.

Arnold said: “When I heard this exciting news, I felt so happy and really proud that my drawing will be on the cover of the Big Issue.

“The magazine helps people. I want to wish everyone a super happy Christmas and I hope Santa can bring Christmas gifts and joy to every nice kid in the world.”

Arnold’s mother Queenie said: “He loves drawing and this opportunity was especially exciting for him.”

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: “This year’s entries to the Christmas Kids Cover Competition were arguably the best ever. Hundreds and hundreds of fantastic festive entries flooded in, making it almost impossible to pick a winner.”