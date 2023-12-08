Deputy US marshal denies drunken behaviour on flight to London

A deputy US marshal has appeared in court to deny a charge of drunken behaviour while on a flight to London.

Michael Brereton, 39, of New York, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at Heathrow on Wednesday morning after reports of a man being disruptive on an inbound flight, the force said.

On Thursday, Brereton was charged with entering an aircraft whilst drunk.

The deputy marshal was arrested after his flight arrived at Heathrow (PA)

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to enter his plea of not guilty.

He was given unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on February 1.

Another deputy on the plane was briefly detained but has since been released and returned to the US, an official told the Associated Press news agency.

Both deputies were on the flight so they could transport a suspect back to the US, the official said.

In a statement, the US Marshals Service said it was co-operating with British police and the agency takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously.

The service is the country’s federal law enforcement agency which aims to enforce laws and provide support to all areas of the federal justice system.

This includes providing security for federal court facilities and their judges, apprehending criminals, transporting prisoners, seizing assets and keeping government witnesses and their families safe.