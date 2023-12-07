US marshal charged with drunken behaviour on flight to London

A deputy US marshal has been charged with drunken behaviour while on a flight to London.

Michael Brereton, 39, of New York, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning after they responded to reports that a man was being disruptive on an inbound flight, the force said.

Mr Brereton was charged on Thursday with entering an aircraft whilst drunk.

He was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, but no further action will be taken on this allegation after further inquiries, the Met said.

Another deputy onboard the plane was briefly detained – but has since been released and returned to the US, an official told The Associated Press.

The official said both deputies were aboard the flight so they could transport a suspect back to the US.

Mr Brereton will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

In a statement, the US Marshals Service said it was cooperating with British law enforcement and the agency takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously.

The US Marshals Service is the country’s federal law enforcement agency which aims to enforce laws and provide support to all areas of the federal justice system.

This includes providing security for federal court facilities and their judges, apprehending criminals, transporting prisoners, seizing assets and keeping government witnesses and their families safe.