Police launch appeal after seven-year-old boy killed in Folkestone hit-and-run

A seven-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run in Folkestone.

Kent Police are appealing for information after an unidentified car or van left the scene in the direction of Hythe before emergency services arrived.

The crash, also involving a red Citroen car, happened at around 5.35pm on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

The child, who was a pedestrian, was confirmed dead at the scene near the junction with Prospect Road.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are urged to contact the police.