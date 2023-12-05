Shropshire Star
Murder charge following death of man six years after he was stabbed

Jamel Boyce suffered brain damage due to oxygen deprivation after he was stabbed in the chest in a fight in Clapham, south London, in 2016.

Published
Jamel Boyce

A 24-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who died six years after he was stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket.

Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.

The then-17-year-old was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died at a care home in Streatham Hill, south-east London, last February, aged 22.

Jamel Boyce
Jamel’s parents released a picture of him after the stabbing in a bid to bring his attackers to justice (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

A police investigation immediately after the attack led to a man being jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent.

A new inquiry was opened after Mr Boyce’s death.

Tyrese Osei-Kofi, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 27.

