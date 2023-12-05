Murder charge following death of man six years after he was stabbed

A 24-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who died six years after he was stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket.

Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.

The then-17-year-old was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died at a care home in Streatham Hill, south-east London, last February, aged 22.

Jamel’s parents released a picture of him after the stabbing in a bid to bring his attackers to justice (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

A police investigation immediately after the attack led to a man being jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent.

A new inquiry was opened after Mr Boyce’s death.

Tyrese Osei-Kofi, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 27.