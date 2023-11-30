The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies ‘peacefully’ aged 65 with family by his side

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died “peacefully” aged 65 with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his family said.

The Irish singer died at 3am on Thursday morning after being discharged from St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin last week where he had been receiving care for an infection.

MacGowan, who was best known for hit festive song Fairytale Of New York, had been due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

A statement shared on behalf of his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father, Maurice, on The Pogues’ official Instagram said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said there was “particular poignancy” that the death of MacGowan had followed closely after that of Sinead O’Connor.

He said: “Born on Christmas Day, there was perhaps some form of destiny which led Shane to writing Fairytale Of New York, the timeless quality of which will surely mean that it will be listened to every Christmas for the next century or more.

“Likewise songs like Rainy Night In Soho, A Pair Of Brown Eyes, If I Should Fall From Grace With God and so many others will live on far into the years and decades to come.

“I think too of Haunted, and the particular poignancy that both Shane and Sinead O’Connor have left us in such quick succession.”

Mr Higgins added that it was a “great honour” for him to present the singer with a lifetime achievement award at the National Concert Hall in January 2018 to mark MacGowan’s 60th birthday.