London’s Premier League football clubs sign charter on women’s safety

London’s Premier League football clubs have all signed a charter to make their venues safer for women at night, the Mayor’s office has said.

All seven teams have joined more than 2,000 organisations and venues across the capital which are signed up to Sadiq Khan’s Women’s Night Safety Charter.

Arsenal, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are now all committed to making their venues “safer” and “more welcoming”, as well as helping to tackle violence against women and girls.

Championship side Millwall has also signed up and the Mayor is encouraging other football, rugby and sports clubs to follow the lead of Premier League teams.

Tesco and Boots also singed the charter on Thursday.

The Mayor’s Office has said the charter is part of Mr Khan’s strategy to make women and girls be and feel safe wherever they are in the capital.

Funding from the Mayor is providing support, training and resources to signatories to help them meet the seven pledges of the Charter.

A woman holding a placard for Sarah Everard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mr Khan said: “I’m thrilled that all London’s Premier League football clubs have signed up to my Women’s Night Safety Charter. It is a major milestone for the campaign.

“They are setting a brilliant example for their fans and staff that misogyny and violence against women and girls won’t be tolerated.

“We all have a role to play in making London safer and more welcoming for women and girls, and this includes our world-class stadiums and entertainment venues.

“I hope this encourages other businesses and organisations, no matter how big or small, to sign up and help build a safer London for everyone.”

London’s night czar Amy Lame said: “Whilst we still have work to do, I hope they inspire other businesses from a range of sectors to sign up and help women and girls feel safe in our city at night.”

Barbara Charone, who is on the board of directors for both Chelsea FC and its Foundation, said: “Chelsea FC is proud to play an important role in our community. The signing of the Women’s Night Safety Charter is another way we can ensure a safe and welcoming environment for everybody.

“We support the Mayor of London in making our city a place where all women of all ages and girls feel confident at night, including at our football ground.