In Pictures: Henry Kissinger’s trips to the UK through the years

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

The diplomat dominated foreign policy under former US presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the “special relationship” between the US and UK.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of those moments in pictures.

Henry Kissinger receiving a warm welcome at Heathrow during a trip to the UK in 1972 (PA)

Then-prime minister Ted Heath shakes Mr Kissinger’s hand in 1973 after a working lunch at 10 Downing Street (PA)

Mr Kissinger receiving his Nobel Peace Prize at Claridge’s Hotel in London (PA)

Mr Kissinger during an hour-long chat with then-foreign secretary Sir Alec Douglas-Home in 1974 (PA)

Former prime minister Harold Wilson with Mr Kissinger in March 1974 (PA)

Then-leader of the opposition Margaret Thatcher having breakfast with Mr Kissinger in February 1975 (PA)

Mr Kissinger with former foreign secretary Anthony Crosland during a press conference on what was referred to at the time as the Rhodesia crisis at the American Embassy in London in September 1976 (PA)

Talking football with the wife of former Chelsea chairman Brian Mears during a match at Stamford Bridge in 1976 (PA)

International politics and oil were discussed by Mr Kissinger during this 1980 press conference in London (PA)

The King, who was then the Prince of Wales, talking with Mr Kissinger during a conference at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in March 1995 (PA)

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh with Mr Kissinger on their arrival for the first day of Royal Ascot in June 1995 (PA)

The late Diana, Princess of Wales receiving a humanitarian award from Mr Kissinger in December 1995 (PA)

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Mr Kissinger in October 1999, when the former US secretary of state was giving a lecture to Trinity College in Dublin (PA)

Then-prime minister Gordon Brown receiving an award from Mr Kissinger in New York in September 2009 (PA)

Brazilian football great Pele with Mr Kissinger at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games (PA)

Mr Kissinger at Margaret Thatcher’s funeral at St Paul’s Cathedral in April 2013 (PA)