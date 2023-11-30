In Pictures: Henry Kissinger’s trips to the UK through the years
The diplomat spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the ‘special relationship’ between the US and UK.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.
The diplomat dominated foreign policy under former US presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner spent much of his time in the United Kingdom helping to cement the “special relationship” between the US and UK.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of those moments in pictures.