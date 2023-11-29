What the papers say – November 29

The front pages on Wednesday cover various topics, including Omid Scobie’s controversial book on the royal family, hostage releases in the Middle East, and further flare-ups on migration.

The Daily Mirror and The Metro splashed with stories about the identity of the “royal racist”, which has apparently been revealed in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

The Daily Express ran a piece focusing on the royal family uniting against its naysayers.

The Sun ran a front on Emily Hand, an Irish girl who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, before she was released during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The i looked to Westminster for its lead, running a piece on the migrant row now unfolding between the Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick and Number 10.

The Times also focused on migration but took a slightly different approach with a “call to close visa route for cheaper foreign staff”.

The Financial Times ran with a piece on Barclays as the bank looks at ditching thousands of their least lucrative investment clients.

The Daily Telegraph opted for a piece on healthcare, splashing with a headline that claims patients are “at risk from virtual GP sessions”.

The Daily Star looked to entertainment, running a piece on naturist Chris Packham who blasted beloved British TV hosts Ant and Dec for “animal abuse”.