‘Young people will be most prolific travellers in 2024’

Young people will be the UK’s most prolific travellers in 2024, a new survey suggests.

More than seven out of 10 (72%) 18 to 24-year-olds plan to travel overseas in the next 12 months, a poll commissioned by travel trade organisation Abta indicated.

That is more than any other age group.

The most popular destination for people in this age category – referred to as Generation T by Abta – is Italy, followed by France, the US and Spain.

Only 4% of respondents aged 18-24 said they will not travel in the next 12 months due to the rising cost of living, compared with 10% across all ages.

The survey suggested that the issue means nearly a third (32%) plan to book cheaper accommodation, 25% will eat out less on holiday, and 24% will choose cheaper transport options.

Speaking at Abta’s Travel Trends conference in the City of London, the organisation’s director of communications, Graeme Buck, said: “People aged 18-24 have been increasingly keen to get out and see the world over the last few years.

“They went on an average of 2.7 holidays abroad in the last 12 months, up from 2.2 in the 12 months prior to that.

“That doesn’t mean lots of quick breaks either – Generation T has been taking a much higher number of holidays for seven days or more than any other age group.

“So, while this group has a keen eye on cost, they continue to be a highly attractive market for many in the travel industry.”

– The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by research company The Nursery in the last two weeks of August. It was a representative sample weighted to reflect the UK population.