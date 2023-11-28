Man accused of kidnapping wealthy businessman at golf club appears in court

A 35-year-old man accused of kidnapping a wealthy businessman at a golf club has appeared in court.

Tianfu Guo, of no fixed abode, is charged with kidnap, blackmail and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent during an alleged plot at Brocket Hall golf club near Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on October 24.

Appearing in the dock at St Albans Crown Court and wearing grey prison uniform, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name through a Mandarin interpreter.

He did not enter a plea because paperwork outlining the case against him had been served late and his lawyers had not had a chance to discuss it with him.

The court was told that no-one else had been charged over the alleged plot.

Judge Lana Wood remanded the defendant back into custody and he is now expected to a enter a plea on January 16.

A provisional trial is fixed for April.