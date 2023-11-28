Channel 4 boss says internal investigation on Russell Brand ‘weeks’ away

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon has said its internal investigation into the allegations raised against its former presenter Russell Brand is “weeks” away from being completed.

Appearing in front of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, the chief executive said she was “very happy” to take questions on the report after it is published.

In September, the 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, allegations which he has denied.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked by the committee how the inhouse investigation is going, she said: “I am certainly very proud of that programme because we had investigative journalists working on it for three to four years.

“Although, of course it may historically implicate Channel 4 programmes.

“That’s why I’m particularly glad that we did that programme and called it to account.”

She added: “We are doing a full investigation in a separate team to the people who made the programme and any allegations about criminal activity goes straight to the police.”

Ms Mahon said they have commissioned a team who are going through around 60,000 documents which they have “historically on record” and they are now in the process of interviewing people who may have been involved at the time.

She said: “As it stands, we’re not quite finished.

“We’re probably in the process of weeks, not months.”

The chief executive added that she was “very happy” to take questions on the report after it is published.

Earlier this month, The Times reported that a man, understood to be Brand, was interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexual offences.