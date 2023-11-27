Ronnie Wood tempts William with Rolling Stones tour tickets at Tusk awards

Ronnie Wood may have secured a new Rolling Stones fan after he encouraged the Prince of Wales to see the band’s tour next year as they celebrated conservationists.

William and Wood met at the Tusk Conservation Awards which recognises leading wildlife pioneers, with both men long-term supporters of the event’s organisers, Africa-based charity Tusk Trust.

The Rolling Stones have recently released their Hackney Diamonds album to critical acclaim and it appears the prince wanted to chat music with the guitarist and his wife Sally Humphreys.

William said he would be tempted by a Rolling Stones gig if Taylor Swift was there (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wood, 76, said after his chat with the future king: “We were talking about the tour and I said ‘come on, you’ve got to come out on tour’ and we were talking about the new album and everything.

“William said (he would) if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

The guitarist told the prince US popstar Swift had sung with Stones’ frontman Sir Mick Jagger and said William replied, “I’m there then.”

With the combined age of the Rolling Stones’ surviving members – Wood, Sir Mick and Keith Richards – well over 200, the musician joked: “We had to talk about conservation – with an old band like ours.”

The awards, held at London’s Savoy Hotel, are staged by Tusk Trust, which William supports as patron.