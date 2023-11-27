Potential jurors given questionnaire ahead of Brianna Ghey murder trial

Potential jurors have been given a questionnaire ahead of the start of the trial of two teenagers accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Around 40 people were called into the courtroom at Manchester Crown Court before 14 potential jurors are selected with 12 eventually hearing the case.

Brianna, who was transgender, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11 this year.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

Neither accused can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

The girl, wearing a dress and grey cardigan and the boy, wearing black trousers and shirt with a grey tie, were brought into court shortly before the jury selection process began.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip addressed the potential jurors before they retired to complete a jury questionnaire after which they will be brought back into court and the jury selected.

Mrs Justice Yip said: “This case concerns the death of Brianna Ghey in February of this year.

“Brianna was stabbed in Linear Park, Culcheth near Warrington. She was aged 16. She lived in Birchwood, Warrington.

“Brianna was living as a young woman at the time of her death but was born a boy with the name Brett Spooner.

“The two defendants are charged with her murder. They are both aged 16, they were 15 at the time.

“There was quite a bit of press reporting and social media coverage at the time, one feature that was given some prominence was the fact that Brianna was transgender.

“If you did see things you may have even formed some initial uninformed views about the case.

“It is perfectly natural to feel shock when you hear of the killing of a young person.”

Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey, left, and sister Alisha Ghey arriving at Manchester Crown Court

The judge said most people are capable of dismissing things they had heard in the press or on social media and concentrate on the evidence when they sit on a jury.

Mrs Justice Yip said there were vigils and a crowd fundraiser for Brianna, which are two matters asked about on the jury questionnaire.

The judge added: “There are reporting restrictions that apply in this case because the defendants are children and others are children.

“So, I have made restrictions preventing the naming of the defendants and other children.

“It is really important you understand that applies to you and there could be serious consequences if anyone publishes names.”

Jury selection is set to be completed later on Monday before the trial is expected to begin this afternoon.