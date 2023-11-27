Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dies aged 64

Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, guitarist of English rock band Killing Joke, has died at the age of 64, it has been announced.

Walker, who was a founding member of the band and performed alongside members Jaz Coleman, Paul Ferguson and Martin Glover, also known as Youth, died after suffering a stroke, the band said.

A post on Killing Joke’s official Instagram account said: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6.30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family.

“We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother”.

The guitarist joined Killing Joke in the late 1970s, responding to an advert frontman Coleman and drummer Ferguson had placed in an issue of Melody Maker.

The band was influenced by the rhythms of the dub scene and in 1980 they released their debut self-titled album.

In March this year, Killing Joke released their new single Full Spectrum Dominance and performed their first two albums, Killing Joke and What’s THIS For…!, live at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The band also released album In Dub Rewind (Vol. II) this year, a 10-track record featuring some of the band’s most famous tracks including Autonomous Zone and Change.