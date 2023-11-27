Covid inquiry kicks off key week with Khan and Burnham giving evidence

Sadiq Khan will join regional mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram in giving evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry later.

The appearance by the three Labour politicians kicks off a highly anticipated week at Lady Hallett’s probe, with former health secretary Matt Hancock and ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab among those giving evidence.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and former health secretary Sajid Javid will also appear, alongside former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will appear before the Covid inquiry later (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Hancock in particular has faced repeated criticism from a number of witnesses before the inquiry, with the independent MP down to give evidence across Thursday and Friday.

Various witnesses have expressed concern about his performance as health secretary, with the inquiry hearing that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Mr Burnham and Mr Khan are scheduled to give evidence on Monday morning, with Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Mr Rotheram down to appear later in the afternoon.

The mayors will likely be questioned about engagements with the Government during the crisis, as lockdowns and restrictions were imposed across the country.

Me Burnham in particular was involved in intense negotiations with Downing Street in October 2020 over the imposition of tough Covid restrictions and the need for a local support package for businesses and workers.