Police appeal over ‘wanted man’ who killed motorcyclist in 2016 crash

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a “wanted man” who killed a young motorcycle display team instructor in a crash near the Olympic Park in 2016.

Former bus driver Gerald Cotter had taken cocaine and was doing almost double the speed limit when he caused the collision that killed 23-year-old Kieron Fevrier in Leyton, east London, in November 2016.

The 56-year-old had been travelling in his Vauxhall Meriva at more than 50mph in the 30mph zone, forcing other motorists to swerve and brake suddenly as he overtook on the opposite side of the road.

He was sentenced in March 2017 to seven years in jail – six years for causing death by dangerous driving plus a year to run concurrently for having no insurance at the time of the crash.

The judge also jailed him for a further year for handling stolen goods and a blade, to run consecutively to the driving offences, and disqualified him from driving for eight and a half years.

Cotter, who has links with the Hackney area, has been recalled to prison for breaching conditions of his release, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force warned that anyone spotting Cotter should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X – formerly Twitter – @MetCC, quoting CAD 3190/22 Nov, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.