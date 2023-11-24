Kate praises ‘lifeline’ provided by baby banks during visit to charity

The Princess of Wales has praised the “lifeline” of support provided to parents by baby banks during a visit to a charity gearing up for the festive season.

Kate helped volunteers decorate a Christmas grotto filled with toys and called for the service provided by the organisations, which distribute everything from nappies to baby clothes to families in need, to be “normalised”.

She toured Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in Barnet, north London, to learn about its work helping provide much-needed items to parents across the capital and neighbouring Hertfordshire.

Kate visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London (Frank Augstein/PA)

Families are referred by professionals like midwives, health visitors and teachers, and since its formation in January 2021 more than 5,000 have received donations.

With the country in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the baby bank has seen a year-on-year increase in referrals.

Speaking to members of the newly formed Baby Bank Alliance, Kate said: “The work going on here is so essential… you are such a lifeline in so many ways, but you’re also hidden.

“We need to be able to normalise this and make this more visible.”