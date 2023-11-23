Full list of 19 NatWest and RBS branches due to close

NatWest Group has announced that it plans to close another 19 branches in England, Wales and Scotland.

The closures include one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Glasgow and 18 NatWest branches.

See below if your local bank is one of those impacted, and which date they are set to close.

– NatWest branches

London – Chiswick High Road – February 20

Redcar – High Street East – February 20

Bradford – New Line – February 21

Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21

Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22

Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22

Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27

London – Station Parade – February 27

Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28

Wednesfield – High Street – February 28

Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29

Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29

Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5

Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5

London – Piccadilly – March 6

Rochester – High Street – March 6

Dudley – Castle Street – March 7

Maldon – High Street – March 7

– RBS branches

Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19