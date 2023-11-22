What the papers say – November 22

The front pages on Wednesday feature a variety of stories, including the tragic death of four boys on a weekend camping trip, Tory tax cuts, and a benefits ultimatum from Jeremy Hunt.

The Daily Express, The Sun, The Metro, and The Mirror all lead with the story of the discovery of the bodies of four teenage boys who vanished on a trip to Snowdonia.

The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Financial Times opted for fronts on Jeremy Hunt’s incoming tax cuts for their front pages.

The Independent splashed with the Chancellor’s ultimatum to the disabled: “Work from home or lose your benefits”.

And the Daily Star led with a story on the Sex Pistols, as it turns out the punk rockers were fans of Cliff Richard.