Watchdog downgrades UK economic growth forecasts for next three years

The UK economy will grow slower than previous forecasts from next year and witness a shallower fall in inflation, according to the fiscal watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 0.6% this year, after it predicted in March a marginal decline this year.

It comes after the Chancellor promised to grow the economy as one of the Government’s five pledges.

(PA Graphics)

However, in the autumn statement on Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt revealed the OBR has downgraded its growth forecasts for the next three years.

He said GDP is expected to grow by 0.7% next year, with 1.4% growth in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.

The official forecaster had previously guided towards 1.8% growth next year, with 2.5% growth and 2.1% growth in the two following years.

(PA Graphics)

Consumer and business spending has come under pressure from significant interest rate rises – up to 5.25% – and high levels of inflation.

Mr Hunt also told Parliament that inflation – which dropped to 4.6% in October – is set to fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, before hitting the Bank of England’s 2% target in 2025.

This indicates higher inflation than previously projected by the OBR in the spring, after it guided towards an inflation rate of 0.9% for 2024.