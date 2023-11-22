One in 10 younger parents will use baby bank for essentials this winter – survey

A quarter of people are planning to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family this winter, while around one in 10 younger parents said they would need to use a baby bank for essentials, according to a survey.

The festive period has seen another surge in demand for help from people in need, a charity which runs a baby-bank network said.

Little Village said the parents they saw were struggling to afford warm clothing and bedding, as well as toys for their children this Christmas.

The charity said it had already supported over 7,560 children this year, helping 25% more families across London than at the same point in 2022.

Its research, carried out by Yonder Data Solutions, saw 845 families in the UK and a further 300 in London asked about their financial worries this Christmas.

They found that one in four of those surveyed planned to ask for food and borrow money from friends and family, while 12% of parents aged between 25 and 34 said they would need to visit a baby bank for essential clothes, toys and equipment for their children.

One in 10 (10%) said they would need the support of a food bank, while 8% said they would be using Healthy Start vouchers to be able to afford milk and baby formula – rising to 11% for those in London.

The findings came as the charity launched its Christmas appeal to provide families in need with bundles of pre-loved warm clothes, blankets and toys.

Sophie Livingstone, chief executive of Little Village, said: “Yet again, we are finding it difficult to keep up with demand across the festive period. Each week, the number of requests for our help exceeds our capacity.

“The parents we see every day are struggling to afford essentials like warm clothing and bedding, let alone toys. It’s so unfair that there are so many families unable to celebrate with even some of the trimmings.

“Another future has to be possible. We hope that the public will support our Christmas appeal and so we can reach more families with the essential things they need – as well as a little festive cheer.”

Information about the Christmas appeal can be found at littlevillagehq.org.