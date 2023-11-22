Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges tax-cutting autumn statement

Jeremy Hunt is delivering his autumn statement in the Commons in what is the Chancellor’s main opportunity to make tax and spending announcements outside the Budget.

The Chancellor was expected to use the statement to reduce headline rates of national insurance and make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment.

The Government is delivering on all three of the Prime Minister’s economic pledges, Jeremy Hunt claimed.

“Three of the Prime Minister’s five pledges at the start of the year were economic: to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt. Today I can report to the House that we are delivering on all three,” he said.

The Chancellor also jibed at shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, telling the Commons: “Let’s start with inflation. The shadow chancellor didn’t mention it in her conference speech. My conference speech was before hers so all she had to do was a bit of copying and pasting which I’ve heard she’s good at.”

On Ms Reeves’ Labour’s conference speech, he added: “It speaks volumes that during the worst global inflation shock for a generation, it didn’t even get a mention.

“Well, if controlling inflation isn’t a priority for Labour, it is for us. When the Prime Minister and I took office, inflation was at 11.1%. Last week, it fell to 4.6%. We promised to halve inflation and we have halved it.

“Core inflation is now lower than in nearly half of the economies in the EU, and the OBR say headline inflation will fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, before falling to the 2% target in 2025.”

Universal Credit and other benefits will increase by 6.7% next year in line with September’s inflation figure, Jeremy Hunt said.

Mr Hunt expressed his “horror” at the attack on Israeli citizens on October and the subsequent loss of life on both sides.

He said: “I am deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism in our country, so I am announcing up to £7 million over the next three years for organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities.

“I will also repeat the £3 million uplift to the Community Security Trust.

“When it comes to antisemitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back.”

Mr Hunt said Conservatives know that a “dynamic economy depends on the energy and enterprise of people more than any diktats or decisions by ministers”.

He told MPs: “Today’s measures do not just remove barriers to investment, they reward effort and work.”

The Government will “reduce debt, cut taxes and reward work”, the Chancellor said.

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: “In today’s autumn statement for growth our choice is not big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more.

“Instead we reduce debt, cut taxes and reward work.

“We deliver world class education. We build domestic sustainable energy.

“And we back British business with 110 growth measures – don’t worry, I’m not going to go through them all – which remove planning red tape, speed up access to the national grid, support entrepreneurs raising capital, get behind our fastest growing industries, unlock foreign direct investment, boost productivity, reform welfare, level up opportunity to every corner of the country, and cut business taxes.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt opened his autumn statement by joking he arrived in the Commons with “good news” – before noting it was his wife’s birthday.

He told MPs: “After a global pandemic and energy crisis we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track.

“We have supported families with rising bills, cut borrowing and halved inflation.

“Rather than a recession, the economy has grown. Rather than falling as predicted, real incomes have risen.

“Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done.”

PMQs has drawn to a close and Jeremy Hunt is about to deliver his autumn statement.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested the Government had forgotten the NHS in unveiling five new pledges.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “This week the Prime Minister unveiled the latest version of his five pledges for the country.

“Let’s hope he has more success with these than the last ones – did he forget the NHS?”

Rishi Sunak replied: “Just weeks after becoming Prime Minister, we injected record funding into the NHS and in social care. We also unveiled the first every long-term workforce plan in the NHS’s 75-year history.”

He said the Government had halved inflation, had grown the economy and reduced debt, adding: “That’s a Conservative Government delivering for this country.”

Prime Minister’s Questions has begun in the Commons.

The Chancellor told Cabinet that it was “economically and morally wrong” that 100,000 people were on benefits with no requirement to look for work.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Chancellor said that his statement was one that backs business and rewards workers to get Britain growing.

“He particularly pointed to tackling the problem of 100,000 people being signed onto benefits with no requirements to look for work because of sickness or disability, saying that it is a waste of potential that is both economically and morally wrong and that the back-to-work plan would support over a million people to find work.

“The Prime Minister concluded Cabinet by saying it was no accident that stability had been restored to the economy and that inflation had halved – it was the result of actions taken by the Government.

“He said the Government would now turn its focus to the long-term decisions needed to grow the economy further – with the autumn statement delivering on that change.”

The Chancellor is expected to take advantage of headroom in the public finances, allowing him to reduce taxes while still meeting his “fiscal rules” of having debt falling in the fifth year of the economic forecast and for borrowing to be less than 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

In a social media video, the Chancellor said the statement had “110 different measures to help grow the British economy”.

“I’m thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago,” the Chancellor said.

“I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference.”

The Government has already announced an increase in the national living wage for almost three million workers.

It will rise from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.

It will mean an £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.

Labour has been leading the Tories in the opinion polls for several months.

The economy is “back on track”, Jeremy Hunt will declare as he starts cutting taxes and pushes for business growth ahead of next year’s election.

Mr Hunt said he hoped the autumn statement’s measures would make a “really big difference” to entrepreneurs.