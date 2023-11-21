Police hunting for missing boys find their car

Police searching for four young men who have been missing after going camping in North Wales have found their car.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, North Wales Police said.

It is believed they had gone camping in the Snowdonia area.

Photos issued by North Wales Police of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris (North Wales Police/PA)

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

“Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.

“Further information will be released when available.”

Their worried parents reposted on social media the police appeal for information.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing… if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Another wrote: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have.”

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, said she did not know they were going on a camping trip and thought they were going to stay at friend’s grandfather’s house.

“I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can,” she told the BBC.

“If I’d have known (where he was going) I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

“They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”