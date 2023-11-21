Outsourcer Capita warns up to 900 jobs at risk in cost-cutting drive

The company that manages the licence fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the Army has said it might slash up to 900 jobs in a bid to save costs.

Outsourcing giant Capita said it would shortly launch consultations as it looks to save around £60 million per year from the early part of 2024.

The business said that the cuts would mainly hit “indirect support function and overhead roles”, putting around 900 roles at risk.

“We are, today, announcing the accelerated delivery of the efficiency savings announced in our half-year results, with a £20 million increase in overhead cost reduction to £60 million on an annualised basis from the first quarter of 2024,” chief executive Jon Lewis said.

“As part of the organisational review which underpins the programme we are announcing today, we continue to identify further areas of cost efficiency and will pursue these during 2024.”

The business said: “The organisational changes proposed primarily impact indirect support function and overhead roles which mean that approximately 900 roles are at risk of redundancy.”