Almost half of homeowners have had parking problems with neighbour – survey

Nearly half of UK homeowners say neighbours have prevented them parking their vehicle, a survey has suggested.

Some 48% of respondents to a poll for Churchill Motor Insurance said neighbours have blocked access to their driveway, garage or allocated parking space.

One in six homeowners (16%) said they have argued with their neighbours over parking.

There is no specific law against parking in someone else’s designated space without permission, but if it happens regularly it could be classed as antisocial behaviour which can lead to a criminal prosecution in the most serious cases.

The survey also suggested 35% of homeowners feel they compete for parking spaces with their neighbours, while 18% admit to leaving objects in front of their driveways or on-street parking spaces to stop other vehicles using those spaces.

Head of Churchill Motor Insurance, Nicholas Mantel, said: “Disagreements over parking are an unpleasant but common issue amongst neighbours.

“When parking is sparse and life is busy, it can be easy to park in the first available space – even if it blocks others.

“However, it is important to remain considerate to others when parking.

“As a general rule, drivers should always remember not to stop in front of, or park in the entryway of, any property.

“If your neighbour persists in blocking or parking in your designated parking space or driveway, you should first try to have a polite conversation explaining the situation, as it may be a simple misunderstanding.

“If this doesn’t work, there are additional steps you can take, such as making an antisocial behaviour complaint or getting legal advice to remedy the situation.”

The survey of 2,000 UK homeowners was conducted by research company Opinium between August 25 and 29.