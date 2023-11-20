Rapist posed as taxi driver to lure vulnerable women into his car

A man posed as a taxi driver to trick vulnerable women into his car before he raped them, a court heard.

Nazim Asmal, 34, lured his three victims as they made their way home from nights out and then drove them to remote locations to commit his attacks.

He first struck in October 2021 by picking up his victim in Preston city centre.

Further similar offences took place in Darwen. Lancashire, in March and April this year, said Lancashire Police.

Detectives identified Asmal after his black Toyota Yaris car was picked up on CCTV cameras.

Asmal, formerly of Balaclava Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, police said.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on February 13 at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Darren Irving, from Lancashire Police, said: “Asmal deliberately targeted his victims because of their vulnerable state and subjected them to serious sexual assaults.

“Although today’s headlines will quite rightly focus on Asmal’s abhorrent defending, my thoughts are very much with the victims who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence I would encourage you to contact the police knowing you will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything we can to put the perpetrator before the courts.”