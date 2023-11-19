What the papers say – November 19

The front pages on Sunday feature a variety of stories, including the Rwanda plan, the healthcare system and possible tax cuts.

The Sunday Express has a headline about a “terror cell” that arrived in the UK on a migrant boat.

The Sunday Telegraph reports on British officials being sent to Rwanda to address a growing rebellion.

The Mail on Sunday features a story on a convicted rapist who was deported back to Somalia at the taxpayer’s expense.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the Tory Government wasted £100 billion in just four years.

The Independent used its splash to focus on the “pitiful and shameful plight” of mental health patients in A&E, with some left waiting for treatment for five days or more, as doctors warn of a “dire state” in the healthcare system.

The Sunday Times reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering tax cuts for millions of UK citizens.

The Sun features a story about I’m A Celeb’s Grace Dent making jokes about co-star Nigel Farage’s near-fatal plane crash.

Sunday People has a warning about bed bugs.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on “beer belly busting berries”.