David Lammy visits Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy is making Labour’s first visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories since Hamas’s atrocity sparked a full-scale war.

In Israel, he will meet with politicians including president Isaac Herzog after calling for a “longer pause” to the conflict to alleviate the “shocking humanitarian emergency” in Gaza.

Mr Lammy will also meet with the Palestinian Authority’s deputy foreign minister Amal Jadu in the West Bank.

People demonstrate outside the constituency office of Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has been battling a rift in his party, with eight frontbenchers having resigned to defy his position and vote in the Commons to support a ceasefire.

From Israel, Mr Lammy criticised the international allies for failing to realise the threat posed by Hamas ahead of the October 7 bloodshed.

The shadow foreign secretary urged them to “learn the lessons of decades of failure to resolve this conflict”.

He said political leaders have been complacently “content with the delusions of wishful thinking” while failing to work for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Mr Lammy also stressed that “diplomacy is how we can secure the release of hostages” while protecting Palestinians, as Israel carries out a ground assault.

“Hard diplomacy is required with all governments in the region to deliver a longer pause immediately to respond to the shocking humanitarian emergency in Gaza, secure the release of hostages so cruelly taken by Hamas and as a necessary step to an enduring cessation of violence,” he said.