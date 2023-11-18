Man dies in street after suspected stabbing

A 49-year-old man has died in a suspected stabbing after being found with a “serious injury” in Greater Manchester.

The man was found by officers in Samuel Street in Atherton at about 6.08pm on Friday and died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers have appealed for any relevant information or footage, including from CCTV, mobile phones, doorbell or dashcams.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: “We are committed to getting answers for them and establishing what occurred.

“I understand people will be concerned when they hear of news of what has happened, but I would like to reassure you that we have a number of additional resources deployed to identifying the person responsible.

“We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is believed that the man was stabbed.

“We are carrying out multiple lines of inquiry and are also appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.

Witnesses can call 101, quoting 2727 of 17/11/2023.