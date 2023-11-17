What the papers say – November 17

Friday’s front page headlines are a mixed bag, spanning politics, police affairs, problems at the Ministry of Defence and more.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph continue to cover the fallout of the Conservative Party’s failed bid to have migrant flights to Rwanda cleared by the Supreme Court.

The Mail criticises “unelected Lords” for a plot to block the policy, while the Telegraph outline’s sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to get planes heading to Rwanda.

The Daily Express called on the Government to toughen up laws for “thugs dishonouring Britain’s heroes” after protesters climbed on the Royal Artillery Memorial in London.

The Financial Times opted to lead Chancellor Jeremy Hunt eyeing tax plans to lift Tory poll ratings.

The i and The Times focus on a possible benefits crackdown for those who refuse to take on work.

Police have admitted they “failed stalked murder victim” Gracie Spinks, according to the Metro.

The Guardian reports that senior female staff have reported a culture of “sexual assault and harassment” at the Ministry of Defence.

The Daily Mirror rolls back the years with a front page on model Christine Keeler, one of the central figures in the Profumo affair in the early 1960s, and her son’s fight to clear his mum’s name.

The Sun’s front page warns of “PC gone mad” with police warned that using the term policeman could violate the law.

And the Daily Star leads with a headline lambasting a Bank of England boss who is supposedly fuming over a staff pay rise.