Police make eight further arrests in connection with Bonfire Night disorder

Police have arrested a further eight teenagers in connection with Bonfire night riots in Edinburgh – including two boys suspected of making petrol bombs.

Riot police were targeted by about 100 youths throwing pyrotechnics in Niddrie, Edinburgh, on November 5.

Some officers suffered minor injuries but Police Scotland said it was concerned about the psychological impact of the “unacceptable” violence, and pledged to hold those responsible to account.

Two boys aged 15 were arrested and charged with preparing petrol bombs and throwing fireworks at police.

Police Scotland officers come under attack in Niddrie, Edinburgh (PA)

Six other boys, aged between 14 and 16, were charged in connection with possession of fireworks and associated disorder in the areas of Southhouse and Gracemount.

A total of 17 suspects have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Edinburgh, and also in Glasgow, on November 5.

The youngest suspect was aged 13, and the oldest was a man aged 31.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Work remains ongoing to establish the identities of others involved and a number of others have been identified.

“Officers continue to appeal to the public to provide any information that can help with ongoing inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “The disorder seen in the capital on bonfire night was completely unacceptable and these charges show our continued commitment to identifying and tracing those involved in the incidents.

“Our investigation continues and I would urge the public to continue to help us with that by reporting any information to 101, or send it to the portal link. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

There is a major incident public portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police that can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S38-PO1