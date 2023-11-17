Shropshire Star
Close

Football fan who mocked mascot Bradley Lowery avoids immediate jail

The judge described Dale Houghton’s actions as ‘utterly appalling’.

Published
Bradley Lowery

A football fan who mocked mascot Bradley Lowery during a match against the youngster’s favourite team has been spared immediate jail by a judge who said his actions were “utterly appalling” and “disgraceful”.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton, 32, taunted Sunderland fans with a picture of Bradley, who died in 2017, on his phone during a match at Hillsborough Stadium on September.

Dale Houghton court case
Dale Houghton was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work (Dave Higgens/PA)

Houghton, from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at a previous hearing and, on Friday, he was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work by District Judge Marcus Waite.

Mr Waite said: “You showed callous disrespect to a brave young man who was righty held in the highest esteem by football fans everywhere.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular