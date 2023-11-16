Three in court after Stone of Destiny targeted in protest

Three people have appeared in court after the Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle was targeted in a protest against food poverty.

The Crown Room and Royal Apartments at the castle have been closed since the incident which happened shortly before 11am on Wednesday in the Crown Room.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said some damage was caused to the protective glass housing the stone.

Joe Madden, 21, Jamie Priest, 25 and Catriona Roberts, 21, were charged with breach of the peace and malicious mischief when they appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The stone is housed in a glass case (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

None of the three, all from Glasgow, entered a plea and they were committed for further examination and released on bail.

The stone is housed in a case which includes the Crown of Scotland and other regalia, which are referred to as the Honours of Scotland.

HES said there was some damage to the protective glass housing the Honours but the casing was not breached and the Honours themselves were not damaged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday following the incident, protest group This is Rigged said: “Food is a human right. Hunger is a political choice. The times we live in are defined by crisis, by instability, by greed.”