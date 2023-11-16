Man found dead in field had gunshot wound

A man found dead in a field in Leicestershire died from a gunshot wound, police have said.

Timothy Macdonald, who was also known as Don, was found dead off Highgate Lane, Plungar, at 3.30pm on November 7.

Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination had confirmed the 46-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Our inquiries in this investigation remain ongoing and we continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Support continues to be provided to Mr Macdonald’s family and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

“We understand there will be concern in the community but please be assured that a full investigation is ongoing to determine what has happened.

“Local officers have been speaking with people in the area offering reassurance during this time. Please do speak with them regarding any concerns you have.”

Mr Macdonald was described as a “much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law” by his family, who said in a statement they were “heartbroken and devastated” by his death.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Mr Macdonald’s death is being linked to the death of a second 46-year-old man following a police pursuit on the A52 in Nottinghamshire on November 9.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was followed by police on the Bingham bypass and stopped by armed officers investigating Mr Macdonald’s murder.

The driver was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, with a non-police-issue firearm discovered in his silver Mazda Tamura.

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and said it will co-operate fully.