Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England remain lower than last year

Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England have fallen and remain below this time last year, new figures show.

Admissions of patients with flu stood at a rate of 0.3 per 100,000 people last week, down from 0.4 per 100,000 the previous week and within “baseline levels”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

At this point in 2022, the rate stood at 1.7 per 100,000 and was at the beginning of an upwards path that would reach a peak of 18.1 in the week before Christmas.

Last year saw the worst flu season for a decade, with the outbreak having greater impact due to lower population immunity, with little or no flu circulating during the previous two winters when Covid control measures were in place.

(PA Graphics)

There were some signs last week of “slight increases in flu diagnoses among school-aged children”, the UKHSA said.

Hospital admission rates were highest among children under the age of five, at 1.1 per 100,000, but this was broadly unchanged on the previous week.

Rates for people aged 85 and over stood at 0.4 per 100,000, down week on week from 1.2.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist for immunisation, said: “Our weekly surveillance shows flu levels remain generally stable, although we are now starting to see a slight increase in cases among young children.

“We will continue to monitor these rates closely as we approach the winter period, where we expect to see a rise in prevalence.

(PA Graphics)

“This week, once again we see a decrease in Covid-19 activity.

“Heading into winter, the flu vaccine continues to offer the best protection against what can be a very severe illness for the more vulnerable, including pregnant women as well as two and three-year-olds who are all eligible for a free NHS vaccine.

“You can book your flu and Covid-19 vaccinations and check your eligibility online.”

Hospital admission rates in England of people testing positive for Covid-19 stood at 2.8 per 100,000 last week, down from 3.4 the previous week and the fifth weekly drop in a row.

The rate at this point last year was 5.1 per 100,000, down from 5.4 the previous week – but would go on to peak at 11.4 in the run-up to Christmas.

There are currently no official estimates of the prevalence of Covid-19 among the UK population, meaning hospital admissions are the only regular guide to possible changes in how the virus is circulating.

An estimated 65.8% of people aged 65 and over in England have now received the latest Covid-19 booster, UKHSA data shows.

Take-up is highest among 75 to 79-year-olds (71.0%) and lowest among 65 to 69-year-olds (56.7%).

Full details of who is eligible for the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations can be found at nhs.uk/wintervaccinations.