What the papers say – November 15

The Conservative Party’s latest political headache has dominated Wednesday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Express and The Independent all lead with Suella Braverman’s claims the Prime Minister has “betrayed Britain”.

The i opted for a headline on Mrs Braverman’s attack on Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail both ran with fronts telling of the new “Tory civil war”.

Metro reports on an arrest being made over the recent death of hockey player Adam Johnson on the ice in Sheffield.

The Financial Times leads with the latest Wall Street jump as US inflation falls more than expected.