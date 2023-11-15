Two boys aged 12 arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died at the scene after being stabbed on land off Laburnum Road, East Park, just before 8.30pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said on Wednesday that two boys had been arrested on Tuesday evening at their home addresses and remain in custody.

The force has increased dedicated patrols in the area following the death, it said.

DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to contact the force quoting incident 4878 of November 13.