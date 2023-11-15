Frontbenchers defy Starmer with pledge to back ceasefire in Commons

Three Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir Starmer to back calls for a ceasefire ahead of a crunch Commons vote.

Shadow ministers Naz Shah, Helen Hayes and Afzal Khan broke ranks with their party leader as they signalled plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers are facing the sack if they back the amendment, as Sir Keir bids to avoid a damaging split in his parliamentary party.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.

A shadow minister for crime reduction, Ms Shah said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”.

She told the Commons: “I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire.”

The Bradford West MP also invoked Robin Cook, who resigned from Sir Tony Blair’s Cabinet over the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“Make no mistake, this is a humanitarian catastrophe which is why I urge members to back an immediate ceasefire on all sides and push for the release of hostages,” she said.

Ms Hayes, a shadow minister for children and early years, said her “conscience” told the chamber she should back a ceasefire

Both Labour’s amendment and the SNP’s one have been selected for a vote on Wednesday evening by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

A party spokesman earlier said: “This is a whipped vote and every MP knows what the consequence of that means.”

The party position on the Middle East conflict has led to internal splits, with the leadership backing the UK Government’s position of pushing for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow aid to reach Palestinians trapped in the bombarded territory but stopping short of calling for a total cessation of hostilities.

However, several shadow ministers have openly called for a ceasefire and dozens of councillors have resigned from Labour over its refusal to back a permanent halt to the violence.