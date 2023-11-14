Matt LeBlanc says some of his ‘favourite times’ were spent with Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, and said that some of his “favourite times” were spent with the actor.

LeBlanc, 56, played Joey Tribbiani in the hit US sitcom and starred alongside Perry in his role as Joey’s sarcastic and witty best friend Chandler Bing.

On Tuesday, more than two weeks on from Perry’s death, LeBlanc posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram page saying goodbye to his friend.

Alongside a selection of pictures, which showed the pair in their roles, LeBlanc wrote: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.

“Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

American actor Matt LeBlanc in 2000 (Harvey Anthony Harvey/PA)

Friends cast members LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston gathered for Perry’s funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on November 3, according to US reports.

In a joint statement to US publication People, Perry’s fellow co-stars said they were “utterly devastated” and described their relationship as “more than just cast mates. We are a family”.

Other more minor cast members paid tribute following Perry’s death.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, said in an Instagram statement that she felt “blessed” to have spent creative moments with Perry.

Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria, who played Phoebe’s love interest David in several episodes of the show, said in a video posted to his social media that his “genius” friend Perry had helped to get him sober.

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)

In 2022, Perry had released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing where he spoke candidly on dealing with an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Following his death, the Matthew Perry Foundation was set up in the star’s memory, promising to continue his commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

Los Angeles police had responded to a radio call just after 4pm on October 28 for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, the PA news agency understands.

A statement from Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department to PA said they found a “male unconscious in a stand-alone Jacuzzi”.