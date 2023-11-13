‘Londoners face the brunt and cost’, police say, as JSO marches continue

Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have again blocked a major road in north London, prompting a terse response from police.

A group of around 100 supporters marched on Hendon way, including the Brent Cross flyover, on Monday morning.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, JSO claimed that the Metropolitan Police had blocked the flyover, preventing protesters from clearing the road.

In a direct response on the social media site, the force said: “All your activists who were slow marching in the road today have been arrested.

“Your activists showed no inclination to leave the road, the only way they are is in the back of a police van.

“More than 110 activists have been arrested. Londoners continue to face the brunt and cost of this.”

In another entry on X before the protest was cleared, the force said: “There is significant congestion in the area.

“People stuck in this could be trying to get to work, appointments or school.”

JSO is staging ongoing protest action in a bid to stop the Government granting new fossil fuel licences.

Sunday saw 40 supporters march in Holloway Road, following a series of protest marches in central London last week, and the glass covering a painting in the National Gallery being smashed.