What the papers say – November 11

Pro-Palestine marches and a plea from the Prime Minister to respect Armistice Day lead the front pages of newspapers on Saturday.

The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express echo calls from Rishi Sunak, who asked people taking part in a pro-Palestine protest in London to do so “respectfully and peacefully”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Metropolitan Police are ready to use force against protesters with a million people expected to march across London.

The Daily Mirror reports there will be 2,000 police to help keep the peace during the planned demonstrations with police standing guard at the Cenotaph.

The Independent leads with calls from military chiefs defending the right for the pro-Palestine protest to go ahead and urging Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “back off”.

The i says Ms Braverman is facing the sack for “going rogue” as Mr Sunak prepares a cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports business taxes are set to fall as data showed the British economy flatlining.

The divorce between Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Sara McDonald has been finalised in a “mega-expensive settlement”, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a supermarket has replaced self-service tills with “some actual people”.