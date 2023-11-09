What the papers say – November 9

The pro-Palestine march planned for Armistice Day continues to dominate Britain’s front pages.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro have all focused on the Prime Minister’s reaction to the Met’s refusal to ban Sunday’s protest marches.

The i and The Times set their focus on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has been accused of fuelling far-right anger.

The Guardian reports on tensions within the Labour Party over Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

The Daily Mirror leads with a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Horsforth, Leeds.

The Daily Telegraph used its splash to tell of a “defective” Coronavirus vaccine that has triggered legal challenges.

The Independent reports on a “scandal” in the UK health system.

The Financial Times opts for a headline on the feared upcoming struggles at HMRC as new people are pulled into different tax brackets.

And lastly, according to the Daily Star, the search for Bigfoot is over.