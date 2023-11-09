SNP pushes for Commons vote on ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza could be put to a vote in the House of Commons next week.

The SNP said it intends to seek a vote on its King’s Speech amendment, which calls on the UK Government to “join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “cannot just sit on their hands” while “collective punishment” takes place.

A backbench Labour-led amendment seeking an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict has also been tabled.

It will be for Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to decide if any of the amendments are selected for consideration, which would pave the way for a vote.

The King’s Speech debate comes to an end on November 15. It is at this point that votes usually take place.

SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said all parties must join calls for a ceasefire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir has come under pressure for his stance on the conflict, with at least 16 shadow ministers either having called for a ceasefire or shared others’ calls on social media, while around 30 councillors have resigned.

Mr Flynn said: “The SNP is clear there must be an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of innocent civilians and to ensure vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water can reach the civilian population.

“There is mounting pressure on the UK Government – and all parties in the UK Parliament – to join international calls for a ceasefire.

“Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer cannot just sit on their hands while innocent men, women and children are being killed through collective punishment.

“We must all unequivocally condemn the horrific killings by Hamas, demand the release of all hostages, and call for an end to the siege on Gaza and the collective punishment of civilians.

“The UK Government, and MPs of all parties, have a moral imperative to join the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire – and to seek a resolution that upholds international law and protects the lives of innocent civilians.”

On Wednesday, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said it is “perfectly clear” that Hamas has “no intention” of engaging in a ceasefire.

The UK Government has called for “effective humanitarian pauses”.